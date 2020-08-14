South Tahoe Refuse, city partner to combat trash problem

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe and South Tahoe Refuse are partnering to fight against the growing trash problem.

“We have been seeing higher than normal traffic in town as the weather outside of the basin heats up,” said City Manager Joe Irvin in a press release, “This means more people are being reckless with their trash and that is not acceptable.”

Despite both the city and STR increasing collections, trash is still piling up during peak times.

“We’re seeing people leaving their trash next to bins, on our beaches, in our parks, even on our trails and bike paths,” Irvin said. “People have to take responsibility for their trash so it doesn’t become someone else’s problem.”

“It can be challenging but there are things we can still do to work toward maintaining equitable conditions that support a healthy balance between the special needs of people during this pandemic, the environment, and the wildlife that share our home,” said Jeanette Tillman, sustainability coordinator for STR.

STR has a list of tips to help with the problem, including creating defensible space around the house, choose reusable masks, reduce the use of single use items including water bottles, recycle and take your trash home if the dumpster is full.

“At some point, we will have to face the effects of how we manage non-biodegradable waste filling our communities, landfills, and waterways,” said Tillman. “Even small efforts can have big impact”

The city has launched a new public service announcement underscores this message. It focuses on small steps everyone can take to keep Tahoe clean, safe and leave no trace.