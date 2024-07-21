South Tahoe Refuse & Recycling sponsor Bread & Broth Meal

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – For many of the dinner guests who enjoy Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal, it is the only hot, well-balanced meal that they will have for the entire week. In addition to the restaurant quality meals, the dinner guests are also able to take home one to two bags of food for meals later in the week. Every week the food “giveaway” bags contain fresh fruit and vegetables, dairy products (milk, eggs, and butter), meat, and various staples such as bread, canned goods, desserts, to name a few of the various foods available at the weekly meals. Often these healthy food staples are not affordable items for many of the dinner guests.

In addition to the efforts of the Bread & Broth volunteers who collect and buy food, prepare the dinners, and setup the meal service, a very important element of B&B’s ability to feed those in need, is the financial and volunteer support of the Adopt A Day of Nourishment (AAD) sponsors.

For the Monday Meal served on July 8, South Tahoe Refuse and Recycling was the Adopt A Day sponsor and four of their STR team members joined the B&B volunteers to serve a 4th of July themed menu of hot dogs and hamburgers with all of the fixings, potato salad, baked beans, and desserts.

“We all enjoyed volunteering at the meal, and we hope to volunteers with Bread & Broth again,” shared Lily Summerville, who coordinated South Tahoe Refuse’s AAD sponsorship. Joining Lily were her very helpful and energetic AAD sponsor team members John Marchini, Tracy Ruger, and Katie Sloan. They were kept very busy as they served the 115 dinners guests, welcoming them with big smiles and kind words.

With the upcoming implementation of the new refuse barrel system, Bread & Broth appreciates STR’s effort to still take the time to help community members deal with food insecurity and handle leftover food. According to Lily, “There’s nothing better than seeing food waste recycling and edible food recovery happening in your own community.”

For information on volunteer and donation opportunities, please http://www.breadandbroth.org .