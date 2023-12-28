South Tahoe Refuse to add more garbage bin sizes, animal resistant bins

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., – South Tahoe Refuse announced, in preparation of the 2024 Summer transition to the 3-cart program for California customers, additional sizes have been added and residents may now choose a 35-gallon animal-resistant garbage cart as well as a 65-gallon recycle cart.

According to an email to customers from STR, “When developing the plan to transition to carts for garbage, recycling, and yard waste, the cart manufacturer did not offer a 35-gallon cart that was animal-resistant.”

After working with feedback from the community STR said they “worked with the manufacturer to provide more options and are happy to announce that customers may now choose a 35-gallon animal-resistant garbage cart as well as a 65-gallon recycle cart”.

For households that do not respond to any of the surveys that have been mailed/emailed the default shipment is one 95-gallon garbage cart, one 95-gallon recycle cart, and one 95-gallon yard waste cart.

Once carts are delivered in summer 2024, changes will be accommodated for those that find that the size selection is insufficient. Please note that only one change per customer, per year, is allowed.

Those residing in multi-family properties presently serviced with a dumpster will be contacted by STR about service options.

For more information and to fill out the form, visit https://southtahoerefuse.com/request-your-cart-size/ New forms that are submitted will supersede any forms previously submitted.