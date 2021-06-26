South Tahoe resident shoots bear who broke into home

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A bear who broke into a South Lake Tahoe home was shot by the resident and later euthanized by wildlife officials, authorities said.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office received a bear threat report at about 10:40 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, in Meyers.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that the resident said they were being attacked by a bear inside the house and that they shot it out of self defense.

The resident told authorities the bear was bleeding and had fled the residence.

Deputies arrived and were unable to locate the bear. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was notified of the incident and the last known location of the bear.





The next morning CDFW officials located the gravely wounded bear and euthanized it.

An Sheriff’s Office investigation determined there was no criminal activity.

“We encourage all citizens to familiarize themselves with safety tips for bear encounters,” said the office.

Learn how to behave around bears by visiting bearwise.org .