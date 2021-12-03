South Tahoe residents buy 45-year-old business, Yellow Submarine

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In 1975, Yellow Submarine Sandwiches began serving South Lake Tahoe. Many locals have found their favorite subs at the establishment, and have even come back to celebrate the memories made there.

So when local residents and first time business owners Sean and Stefani Mullin heard the owner was planning on selling, they knew they were the right people to take over when the opportunity was presented to them.

“We didn’t want this place going anywhere to be honest,” said Sean.

Since acquiring the business, the pair have gone to work on putting their own unique touch on the shop while keeping some of the original pieces integrated into the structure.

The original sandwich station has now been moved to the front of the store. It’s now a centerpiece of history for the shop, where people can take their orders and enjoy the newest murals and art.

Miranda Jacobson/Tahoe Daily Tribune

Stefani explained one way to keep the history of the shop alive is through the use of the original sandwich station. After purchasing a new refrigerated sandwich station, the original was repurposed as a place to view the menu and place orders.

“People have been making sandwiches on this since 1975 when [the store] opened,” said Stefani. “We moved it over here [to the front] so when you check out and look at the menu, everything is [done on] where people have been making sandwiches in the shop for over 45 years. So it’s holding onto the history of the store.”

Along with switching up the sandwich stations, the pair have been able to deep clean the entire shop and add a fresh new layer of paint, along with changing up the seating options. All together, the revamped shop offers a fun, fresh way to enjoy the historic memory of the building while welcoming in fresh new tastes and looks.

In addition to adding new paint, the shop received this fun mural created by Eleanor BonBon and Ricket, tattoo artists and owners of the local shop Tattoo BonBon in South Lake Tahoe.

Miranda Jacobson/Tahoe Daily Tribune

The menu will see updates in the future as well. The duo is excited to expand from sandwiches and limited soup to adding fresh options to choose from, including salads with croutons made from bread in the shop, and options for those who are gluten free or maybe prefer wraps. Additionally, new homemade soups will be added to the menu, completely transforming what Yellow Submarine Sandwiches has to offer.

“We can make any sandwich or wrap and just things that make it easier for people to eat here,” said Stefani.

Sean agreed that the updates weren’t meant to change the store’s history by any means, but preserve it so that the shop can continue to thrive in the small community.

“We’re just trying to bring some new ideas, but also keep the same nostalgia that this place is known for,” said Sean.

The two are excited for what’s to come with their first business, and agree they want their restaurant to match the same sentimentality of their tight-knit town in the basin.

“It’s nice to have a place to go in a tourist town where people know your name and people care about what you want to eat,” said Stefani. “It’s a place where you can go where you feel at home and the same people are going to be working, and you get to know them. I think that’s kind of a cool thing that we have going here; the regulars and people that have been coming for a really long time.”

The store is located at 983 Tallac Ave in South Lake Tahoe. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Bill Rozak/Tahoe Daily Tribune

As many bigger chain stores and establishments begin to pop up on the South Shore, the importance of supporting small businesses becomes a bigger topic of conversation among locals.

“Small businesses are really good to [help] support families and it’s the money staying on the hill too,” said Sean. “We’re supporting locals. It’s a good way to invest in your community.”

To try one of Yellow Submarine Sandwiches tasty subs, head over to 983 Tallac Ave, South Lake Tahoe.