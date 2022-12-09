South Tahoe Rotary club donates $1,500 to Live Violence Free
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Rotary Club of South Lake Tahoe recently donated $1,500.45 to Live Violence Free’s Christmas Wish List.
The extra 0.45 cents was a nod to Live Violence Free’s 45th year of service.
On hand for the donation was Nic Abelow (Rotary president), Dave Jinkens (Rotary member), Chelcee Thomas (executive director of Live Violence Free), Zach Thomas (Rotary member), Luvisa Norelid (Rotary exchange student from Switzerland) Nicole Thomas (Rotary member), Kathi Jensen (Rotary Member) and Terri Jinkens (Rotary supporter).
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.