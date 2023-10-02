South Tahoe saw cooler-than-average temperatures in September

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The month of September came to a close with a dusting of snow at the higher elevations in the Sierra Nevada, and October began Heavenly Mountain Resort reporting snow levels at lower on the mountain at The Face.

South Lake Tahoe also experienced lower than average temperatures and higher than average precipitation in September.

The area averaged a high temperature of 69.4 degrees Fahrenheit during September, which is 3.4 degrees cooler than the average high temperature for the month. South Lake Tahoe’s 1.25 inches of precipitation last month were 0.89 inches more than the average for September, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The average daily temperature of 53.4 degrees was .09 degrees cooler than the historical average.

Though South Lake Tahoe saw cooler-than-average high temperatures throughout September, the average low temperature of 37.4 degrees Fahrenheit was 1.8 degrees warmer than the historic average.

South Lake Tahoe’s hottest recorded temperature during September was 76 degrees, which occurred four times during the month; while the lowest recorded temperature of 27 degrees occurred on Sept. 23.

Going into the first week of October, “Conditions will stay seasonable and dry starting Monday in the week,” said the National Weather Service office in Reno. “Expect chilly mornings with warming temperatures each afternoon.”

High temperatures this week are forecast to be in the 60s through Wednesday before jumping into the 70s going into the weekend. Overnight low temperatures are forecast to be in the mid 30s early in the week, and will climb into the low 40s this weekend.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the Tribune.