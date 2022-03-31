South Tahoe ski siblings earn top finishes in Colorado

Molly (left) and James Adams earned first place awards on March 23 in Colorado.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Brother and sister, James and Molly Adams, recently earned top podium finishes at an International Freeskiers & Snowboarders Association event in Colorado.

James and Molly, both members of the Kirkwood Mountain Resort freeride team, earned first place in their respective age groups on March 23 at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

James, a senior at South Tahoe High School and star football player, earned his first podium finish and it was first place in the 15-18-year-old ski division.

He earned the top scores in each of his two runs and finished with 70.633 points, easily outdistanced the field of 43 competitors with the next closest score 67.266.

Molly, a sophomore at South Tahoe and budding star on the soccer and track teams, earned first place in the female 15-18 ski category.

She scored 61.10 points on her two runs, including the best score of 31.10 on her first run. She edged out Aspen’s Hanna Lamm who scored 60.16 points.

Also competing for the Kirkwood team was Madison Ringham in the 15-18 ski division where she earned ninth and Ethan Barichievich finished 11th in the 15-18 ski division.

Quinn McInerney from Team Palisades Tahoe earned second in the boys’ 12-14 ski division.