South Tahoe skiers earn 2nd overall in league slalom race at Heavenly (Gallery)

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe boys put together strong performances Wednesday to help the Vikings finish second overall in a Tahoe Basin Ski League slalom race at Heavenly Mountain Resort.

North Tahoe dominated the boys race and filled the top five positions with Lakers.

South Tahoe’s Cameron Grant paced the Vikings with a ninth-place finish. He put two similar runs together the first in 26.15 seconds and the second in 27.06 (53.21).

Teammates Nolan Langlois and Koa Hadaway finished right behind in 12th (54.26) and 13th (54.47), respectively, about a second behind Grant.

Also for South Tahoe, Peter Anthony was 16th and Matt Sullivan was 17th.

Whittell’s Justin Smith finished seventh overall in a time of 51.45 to help the Warrior boys earn fourth place.

Gabe Turner and Jack Johnson finished 28th and 29th respectively in (63.78, 63.91).

Incline Village was led by Colton Murphy’s 14th-place finish and the team came in fifth.

About 45 competed and the winning combined time was 43.30.

North Tahoe also controlled the girls’ race, although not as dominant as the boys.

The Lakers took the top spot (44.39) while Truckee finished right behind.

Incline was third and South Tahoe fourth.

Incline’s Paloma Nolan-Bowers, who won the slalom event at Heavenly three weeks ago, earned fourth place, finishing two runs in (46.93).

Incline teammate Rose Heffern finished 10th (51.28), Kaci Meyer was 20th (58.33), Amelia combs was 28th (64.52) and Rebecca Noble was 33rd (67.07).

South Tahoe was paced by Anna Lyle who finished in 18th position (57.93).

She was followed by teammates Mylie Blanchard in 19th (58.22) and Annie Ferguson was 24th (59.89).