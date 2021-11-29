South Tahoe Soroptimists ask for help on ‘Giving Tuesday’

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe is asking for help after COVID-19 has hampered the group’s ability to host its biggest event and raise funds to support community causes.

The nonprofit is dedicated to supporting women and youth throughout the region and is managed 100% by volunteers.

The group’s “An Evening of Food & Wine Tasting,” has been canceled the past two years due to virus concerns.

The group was formed in South Lake Tahoe in 1958 and some of the highlights include:

— Donating $79,000 to help start Live Violence Free





— Giving more than $295,000 in scholarships

— Donating $25,000 for the grow domes at Sierra House Elementary School to enable children to get firsthand experience with nature and biology

— Establishing “A Fighting Chance” anti-abduction program in honor of Jaycee Lee Dugard

— Donating $325,000 to renovate the South Lake Tahoe Middle School softball field so the girls have a place to play that is on par with the boys.

“Since we have been unable to have our regular fundraising events during the pandemic, SISLT is reaching out to the South Lake Tahoe public on Giving Tuesday with a basic request for donations to help us continue to serve our community. A little contribution can’t change the world, but it can change someone’s world,” a press release said.

To make a donation, visit https://www.sislt.org/donate-soroptimist-lake-tahoe/ or mail to SISLT, P.O. Box 2179, Stateline, Nevada, 89449.