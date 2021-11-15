South Tahoe Soroptimists to host Winter Welcome fundraising event

STATELINE, Nev. — Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe is hosting Winter Welcome, a festive holiday luncheon and auction that will benefit women and children in the community.

The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe in Stateline.

“After two devastating years of fighting disease and Mother nature, we find ourselves coming together this holiday season to spread a little joy and raise some much needed funds benefiting women and children of our South Shore community through our philanthropic projects, scholarships and awards,” said a press release.

The luncheon will be three courses with wine and silent and live auctions.

The cost is $20 per person and registration is due by Dec. 9.

Register online at http://www.sislt.org/annual-events/holiday-auction and online participation is available.

State and county COVID protocols will be observed with attendees required to have temperature checks and their hands sanitized upon entering the event.