South Tahoe Soroptimists to host Winter Welcome fundraising event
STATELINE, Nev. — Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe is hosting Winter Welcome, a festive holiday luncheon and auction that will benefit women and children in the community.
The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe in Stateline.
“After two devastating years of fighting disease and Mother nature, we find ourselves coming together this holiday season to spread a little joy and raise some much needed funds benefiting women and children of our South Shore community through our philanthropic projects, scholarships and awards,” said a press release.
The luncheon will be three courses with wine and silent and live auctions.
The cost is $20 per person and registration is due by Dec. 9.
Register online at http://www.sislt.org/annual-events/holiday-auction and online participation is available.
State and county COVID protocols will be observed with attendees required to have temperature checks and their hands sanitized upon entering the event.
