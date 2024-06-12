South Tahoe sports summer camps and activities

Kids can stay active this summer with sports camps and activities.

Provided / LTCC

SOUTH TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – School will soon be over, if it isn’t already for some in the South Lake Tahoe region. Youth and teens looking to keep their sports skills sharp, spectate, try out a new sport, or just stay active will have the opportunity with multiple camps and sport activities this summer in the South Tahoe region.

South Tahoe Shootout

Kids and parents can watch basketball teams from all over Northern California and Reno face off in the South Tahoe shootout, June 27-30.

The tournament takes place at the South Tahoe High School. There is a charge at the door.

Wrestling camp

High school wrestling coach Ryan Wallace is teaming up with San Francisco State Head coach Jason Welch for a camp and tournament July 14-18.

Not only will kids ages 8-18 receive indoor mat wrestling instruction at South Tahoe High School, they’ll also have outdoor activities to do, develop leadership skills and have an opportunity to compete in a beach wrestling tournament.

The beach wrestling tournament, called the Chris Little Memorial Beach championship, honors Ryan Wallace’s brother. The tournament entry fee is included in the camp admission.

Scholarships are available for Tahoe wrestlers.

For more information and to register go to jasonwelch.us/lake-tahoe-camp-2024 .

Basketball Camps

Kids ages 8-13 can learn basketball know-how from South Tahoe High School head basketball coach Phil Bryant at camp July 15-19. The camp emphasizes fundamentals and player development.

The morning session runs from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. for kids ages 8-10. The afternoon session from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. is for ages 11-14.

The cost is $125. You can email coach Phil to sign up at phillipbryant.tahoe@gmail.com .

The Lake Tahoe Community College is also hosting a basketball camp July 22-26 for kids 9-14. The camp focuses on skill development and training fundamentals.

The camp is conducted by Coach Bob Hawking.

Parents can register by going to go.asapconnected.com.

The 13th Annual Lake Tahoe Summer Basketball Camp is taking place July 22-25 at the South Lake Tahoe Recreation and Swim Complex. Coach Gil Llewellyn is providing both half day or full day options as well as the choice to do one day or all four.

Boys and girls aged 7-18 are invited at any level, from beginners to advanced. Full day sessions are offered at $65 per session or $235 for all four. Half day sessions are $35 or $125 for four.

Kids can expect to learn game time drills, hoop and life skill development, and mindset tactics for the game. Scrimmages also provide opportunities to try out the new skills.

To sign up or for more information, contact Coach Llewellyn at coachgil@gametimebasketballcamps.com .

Summer climbing camps

Blue Granite Climbing Gym is offering multiple summer camp dates for multiple age ranges. Each camp is four days long. The camp is comprised of two days inside the gym and two days outside doing both bouldering and top rope climbing.

Blue Granite provides all the necessary gear to hit the walls.

Visit bluegraniteclimbing.com/youth-camps/ to register or for more information.

The Lake Tahoe Community College is offering both top rope and bouldering climbing camps for different ages and levels.

Registration for July and August camps are still open. Go to go.asapconnected.com.

Overnight camping

Gateway Mountain Center is offering overnight camping, hiking, rock climbing and other outdoor activities in their multi-day Yea! camps.

There are four dates to choose from over the summer.

For more information or to sign up, email programs@sierraexperience.org .

Hands and Hoofs

A five acre ranch in Pollock Pines offers kids an opportunity to explore outdoors, experience horses and create art for a day.

There are two more day camps this summer on June 29 and August 31. The camp is provided through donations and volunteers, making it free to attendees, so everyone can be included.

To register or find out more, visit handsandhoofs.com.

Water sports and other outdoor activities

In addition to climbing and basketball, the Lake Tahoe Community College offers a whole host of other camps. There are a variety of water sport camps offered, from stand up paddle boarding to kayaking. Kids can also register for mountain biking, skateboarding and soccer as well as art and STEM activities.

To review all the offerings go to go.asapconnected.com .