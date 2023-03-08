South Tahoe native named to Dean’s List at Tufts University

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A South Lake Tahoe native is making the grade in advanced education.

Charlotte Versavel was named to the Dean’s List this month at Tufts University, one of the premier research universities in the country, said a news release.

To be named to the Dean’s List, students must carry a 3.4 grade point average or greater.

Tufts has campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville, and Grafton, Massachusetts, and in Talloires, France.