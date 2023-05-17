South Tahoe students enjoy college success

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Katelyn E. Rodrigue of South Lake Tahoe, has graduated from McKendree University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in international relations, the university recently announced.

The university is conferring 551 degrees in 2023 — 31 doctoral, 155 master’s, 351 bachelor’s, 14 specialist and four associate degrees — on students who completed their program requirements in December 2022, and in May and July 2023. A total of 103 students graduated with Latin honors (pending final grades for the spring and summer terms): 18 summa cum laude, 46 magna cum laude and 39 cum laude. The McKendree University Class of 2023 hails from 30 states and 20 countries and territories.

Founded in 1828, McKendree University’s historic Lebanon, Ill., campus is 25 miles from St. Louis, Mo.

Lehmann, Folk named to President’s List at Southern New Hampshire

South Lake Tahoe’s Kevin Lehmann and Zephyr Cove’s Nick Folk were recently named to the Winter 2023 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.

The winter terms run from January to May.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with a 90-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 170,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH.