South Tahoe tennis falls to rival Truckee

Soleil Weed and Lauren Romsos prepare to receive a serve against Truckee.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe girls’ tennis team suffered a 14-4 loss to rival Truckee on Thursday, Sept. 30.

“Truckee brought their strongest team and it was a tough day for us but we managed to win four matches,” said Vikings head coach Tracey Samoluk.

South Tahoe sophomore Kiara Vazquez had a big day and scored three of the Vikings’ four points.

The Vikings top singles player won all three of her matches, 6-3, 6-4 and 6-3.

During her second match she fell behind 4-1 before rallying back to win five straight games to win the match.

The Vikings other point came from No. 2 singles player Kiera Lyons who topped Truckee’s top player.

“Kiara and Kiera both played the best they have played all season,” Samoluk said. “Amazing rallies and points. Our doubles were not at our best today, however, the girls never gave up. We had some incredible points and shots out there and the girls fought hard.”

The No. 2 doubles team of Soleil Weed and Lauren Romsos managed to take three games off Truckee’s top team and rallied from behind in the third round to tie 5-5 after falling behind 5-1 but ended up falling just short.

“I noticed so many of our games in many of our matches went to deuce and were back and forth,” Samoluk said. “Really tough playing from STHS, I couldn’t be more proud.”