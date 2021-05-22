South Tahoe to play for baseball title; Incline advances to semifinals

The Incline Village and South Tahoe baseball teams advanced in their respective regional tournaments Friday and championships will be decided Saturday.

South Tahoe advanced to Saturday morning’s 3A championship game with a 13-3 victory over Sparks, at Sparks High School. The tournament was originally to be played at South Tahoe Middle School but inclement weather forced it to be moved.

The top seed Vikings (18-2) will play No. 2 seed and rival Truckee at 11 a.m., again at Sparks. Truckee advanced with a thrilling 6-5 10-inning victory over North Valleys in the game before South Tahoe beat Sparks.

The tournament was originally to be played at South Tahoe Middle School but inclement weather forced it to be moved.

Incline Village walked off with a 3-2 victory on Friday against Silver Stage in the 2A Northern League regional tournament.





The Highlanders fell behind 1-0 after the top of the first and were down 2-1 heading into the seventh where they scored two runs to advance in thrilling style.

Incline, the No. 4 seed, will play top seed Yerington at 12:30 p.m. with the winner advancing to the championship game at 3 p.m.

No. 2 West Wendover and No. 3 Battle Mountain will battle on the other side of the bracket for a championship berth.