South Tahoe to play for baseball title; Incline advances to semifinals
The Incline Village and South Tahoe baseball teams advanced in their respective regional tournaments Friday and championships will be decided Saturday.
South Tahoe advanced to Saturday morning’s 3A championship game with a 13-3 victory over Sparks, at Sparks High School. The tournament was originally to be played at South Tahoe Middle School but inclement weather forced it to be moved.
The top seed Vikings (18-2) will play No. 2 seed and rival Truckee at 11 a.m., again at Sparks. Truckee advanced with a thrilling 6-5 10-inning victory over North Valleys in the game before South Tahoe beat Sparks.
The tournament was originally to be played at South Tahoe Middle School but inclement weather forced it to be moved.
Incline Village walked off with a 3-2 victory on Friday against Silver Stage in the 2A Northern League regional tournament.
The Highlanders fell behind 1-0 after the top of the first and were down 2-1 heading into the seventh where they scored two runs to advance in thrilling style.
Incline, the No. 4 seed, will play top seed Yerington at 12:30 p.m. with the winner advancing to the championship game at 3 p.m.
No. 2 West Wendover and No. 3 Battle Mountain will battle on the other side of the bracket for a championship berth.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
South Tahoe to play for baseball title; Incline advances to semifinals
The Incline Village and South Tahoe baseball teams advanced in their respective regional tournaments Friday and championships will be decided Saturday.