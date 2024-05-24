South Tahoe track and field team returns from state competition with 6 championship medals

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The South Tahoe High School girls track and field team brought six championship medals back up the hill from Carson High School, where the competition took place May 17-18. Numerous others placed on both the girls and boys team.

Arya Saini received three of those first place medals, one in the 4×100 relay along with Leslie Pulido, Jamie Lowe, and Noosa Higgins, where they also set a school record. Saini, a sophomore, also won the long jump and 100 hurdles winning back-to-back state champion in both disciplines two years in a row. Coach Rob Canny says she has potential to win all four years.

“Our girls are such champions and so dedicated and such hard workers that, I mean, you could see it come out all the way through the end,” coach Rob Canny says, “and then the emotions came out after they knew that they won.”

The same group of girls that took first in the 4×100 relay, Pulido, Lowe, Saini and Higgins, took second in the 4×200 relay and set a school record as well.

Lyla Landy placed second in the 1600 meter and 3200 meter race.

Leslie Pulido cinched third in the 200 meter race.

Overall, the girls finished second out of 20 teams.

The boys finished within the top 10, coming in ninth out of 23 teams.

Brody Defranco brought home a second place medal in the 300 hurdle and a third in the 110 hurdles.

South Tahoe High School’s Jacob Manning at NIAA 3A Championships that took play May 17-18. Provided

Athletic Director Kevin Hennessee says the track and field accomplishments are impressive for town of 20,000, that has a small window to train with the winters, “When you think of all the schools, not just Reno, but Las Vegas, it’s pretty amazing.”

Coach Canny says it goes to show the dedication of the team.

Other state competition placements include:

Girls 100 meter: Leslie Pulido (6th), Noosa Higgins (7th)

Girls shot put: Eva Moyer-Pirie (5th)

Girls discus: Eva Moyer-Pirie (7th)

Boys 110 hurdles: Jackson Letton (4th)

Boys 300 hurdles: Jackson Letton (6th)

Boys 400 meter: Jacob Manning (7th)

Boys 4×800 meter relay: Cooper Munson, Scott Yamaoka, Shamus Nealis, Jacob Manning (7th)

Boys shot put: Tommy Morton (4th)

The team has great chemistry, Coach Canny says. “It really creates a fun environment that they may compete while at the same time enjoying themselves, having fun and,” he adds, “yeah, just kicking butt.”

He sees athletes come back hungrier after a year of competition.

Canny already has his sights on what he’d like to accomplish next year. “We just need to fill out a few more events and we’re going to win that state title next year.”