South Tahoe track, field star Brosch headed to San Diego St.

South Tahoe senior Zoe Brosch throws the discus at the regional meet in May. (Provided by Thomas Ransom)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe High School senior Zoe Brosch knew she wanted to attend college someplace warm.

After growing up in South Lake Tahoe, she’s ready for winters filled with anything but snow.

The Vikings track and field star committed to San Diego State University a few weeks ago and was the center of attention Thursday, June 3, during a celebration event at the high school surrounded by family, friends and coaches.

“I was super happy and it felt like everything was finally official and I was just thinking about all the great things I can accomplish,” Brosch said.

Zoe Brosch celebrated her commitment to San Diego State at an event held at the high school that included her parents, Kelly and Felix, friends and coaches. (Provided)



Brosch is following in the footsteps of two of her older sisters who also went to SDSU, including Maya Brosch who is graduating this year and was the Mountain West Conference champ in the 400-meter hurdles.

Brosch will head south as a walk-on even though she had opportunities elsewhere that were offering her scholarship money. COVID-19 this past year severely impacted the amount of meets and the recruitment process and Brosch said she was a little disappointed she couldn’t go on many visits.

So she chose a destination she knew she would like.

“I have always liked the school and love the weather down there,” Brosch said. “They said I have a chance to earn a scholarship next year if I improve my throws and have a positive attitude, and I have a positive attitude. I couldn’t get in enough meets this year to get exposure.”

In her five meets this year, she won every shot put event and finished no lower than third in discus. She finished first in shot put in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 3A Regional Championships and also earned third in discus.

While she stands out in shot put and discus, Brosch loves throwing the hammer the most, an event not available in high school.

She credits her family for supporting her and also South Tahoe’s career technical education teacher/strength coach Everett Goldberg.

“My family has always been there supporting me,” Brosch said. “They’ve let me make my own choices. And Goldberg got me into lifting and got me into throwing because I was strong, and he made me stronger.”

Brosch said she wants to be a teacher ever since the third grade and will be studying child development.

She leaves at the end of August to start her journey and is looking forward to being part of the team and meeting new people.

“I’m just excited to be part of the team,” she said. “It’s a good atmosphere to start college and make friends.”