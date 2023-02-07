South Tahoe transient arrested for theft, resisting arrest

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A man known to authorities as a local transient was apprehended Friday afternoon for shoplifting.

During the investigation, officials said Jordan Mitchell, a 32-year old male, was uncooperative and spit on the arresting officer.

South Lake Tahoe Police Sgt. Scott Crivelli told the Tribune that Mitchell stole food and alcohol from Raley’s and has shoplifted from many other stores at the “Y.”

Crivellio said, “Mitchell left the area on foot. An officer located him at the laundromat.”

Mitchell faces three misdemeanor charges; resisting, obstruction and theft of personal property.