South Tahoe utility district promoting ‘Fix a Leak Week’

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Leaky faucet? Running toilet? High water bill? Join the nation in saving water and money during “Fix a Leak Week” that takes place, March 14-20.

In a typical home, thousands of gallons of water can be wasted every year due to small leaks. South Tahoe Public Utility District customers can find out if they have a leak by signing into their online portal at mywater.stpud.us . Once a leak has been identified, follow these easy steps to hunt it down.

1. Running toilets are a common source of leaks and easy to fix. Put food coloring in the toilet tank, don’t flush, and wait 10 minutes. If you see color in the bowl, the tank has a leak. Try replacing the flapper valve.

2. Check faucets and showerheads for cracks, leaks and drips. Leaks commonly occur in rubber hosing, connection point, or a worn faucet washer.

3. Check for hidden leaks by looking for signs of water damage on floors, ceilings and back of cabinets.





For those wanting to learn more about how to find and fix common leaks, a webinar on finding leaks at home will be held from 6-6:30 p.m. Monday, March 14. For webinar details and login information, visit stpud.us/waterconsv/fix-a-leak-week . Or join in the fun at water trivia at Mellow Mountain Hostel, 4081 Cedar Ave, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, to learn about Lake Tahoe water and water conservation tips.

Finish off the week by visiting Safeway, 1020 Johnson Lane, from from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Friday, March 18, for water conservation tips and to pick up a free water efficient showerhead and faucet aerators.

More details on the Fix a Leak Week schedule of events can be found at stpud.us/waterconsv/fix-a-leak-week.