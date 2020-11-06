South Lake Tahoe voters support Measure S

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe residents will pay more for non-essential goods in the near future but they’ll also be rewarded with improved roads and better protection from wildfire with voters overwhelmingly passing a measure that will raise the sales tax.

Measure S, which was unanimously placed on the ballot by city council, a 1-cent local sales tax, that would provide a source of local funds to address the services residents have indicated are important, including:

Reducing the threat of wildfires and maintaining fire protection and 911 emergency response times

Maintaining snow removal

Maintaining public safety / retaining qualified police officers and firefighters

Preventing lake pollution /protecting lake water quality and treating stormwater runoff

Keeping public areas safe and clean

Retaining and attracting local jobs and businesses

Repairing streets and roads

There were 7,764 total votes and 61% (4,961) voted for the measure compared to 2,803 who were against it. The voter turnout so far for the measure is at 65%, although Bill O’Neill, registrar of voters for El Dorado County said Wednesday that there are about 25,000 mail-in ballots yet to count countywide and they won’t be finished until at least Friday. The unofficials results can change, but the trend is showing strong support for the measure.

“I’m excited. This shows the residents are investing in the future of the city,” said first-year City Manager Joe Irvin who was all smiles Wednesday morning. “I think the city took a proactive approach as to what the measure actually will do and I’m happy and thankful that the city council had the courage to unanimously put it on the ballot.”

Irvin is thrilled the city will have a revenue source that the state can’t touch. He said the money raised will go to rehabilitating crumbling roads, making the city safe from wildfire and improving efficiency of snow removal.

Measure S is forecasted to annually raise about $5.4 million which the city said will be used to offset a looming $6.5 million deficit from the pandemic and the rising cost of providing services. Also, after the 2018 voter-approved Measure T vacation home rental restriction goes into effect at the end of this year, the city estimates they could lose up to $2.4 million in annual transient occupancy tax and $1 million in VHR fees.

Irvin said in the lead up to the election, without the measure passing, the city would be facing additional cuts and would have to reduce services that the residents desire.

Some who were opposed to the measure were worried on how the funds would be spent, but Irvin said the city will be transparent and that the measure mandates annual independent financial audits and reports to the community.

Another concern was that residents would be more impacted than visitors, but Irvin said 50% of sales tax dollars come from tourists.

Essential purchases such as groceries and prescription medication are exempt from Measure S.

The last time South Shore voters approved a sales tax hike was Measure Q in April 2005 when they enacted a 0.5% transactions and use tax, according to City Clerk Sue Blankenship.

“The city has reliable funding to improve the quality of life for all our residents,” Irvin said. “I think the future of the city is bright. We have a large list of projects and now we have a funding source. I’m ecstatic.”

Update from the elections department Thursday evening: There are approximately 9,200 ballots remaining to be counted plus 1,200 provisional and CVR, said the election department on Thursday evening. It counted 16,320 on Thursday. There will be another update on Friday at 5 p.m. that will include the 9,200 but not the provisional/CVR. We will certify within the 28 days prescribed by election code.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect Measure S is a 1-cent local sales tax.