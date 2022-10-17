South Tahoe woman arrested for suspected DUI after collision
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A car crash Sunday morning near Taco Bell at Lake Tahoe Boulevard resulted in a felony DUI arrest for a South Lake Tahoe woman.
South Lake Tahoe Police Department Detective Sgt. Scott Crivelli told the Tribune local resident Catherine Sleight was involved in a two-vehicle collision where she rear-ended a vehicle in front of her. There were two individuals in the other vehicle who reported injuries.
Sleight exhibited signs of alcohol intoxication, according to SLTPD.
Crivelli said, “Officers on scene put her through field sobriety tests and arrested her for suspicion of DUI. Sleight provided an evidentiary breath sample which was .17 BAC.” The legal limit is .08.
Sleight, tested more than double the legal limit and due to causing bodily harm faces a felony DUI charge.
Bail was set at $75,000. As of Monday morning Sleight had been released.
