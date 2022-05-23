South Tahoe woman charged with DUI, child endangerment
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A local woman was arrested after allegedly causing a head-on collision while under the influence of alcohol.
At about 10:10 p.m. Saturday, May 21, South Lake Tahoe Police officers were dispatched to a report of a two-car head-on collision on Chonokis Road, near Pioneer Trail.
South Tahoe Police said it contacted the local woman who caused the accident, Nayely Mora Lopez, 26, at the scene.
According to the department, Lopez had a 3-year-old occupant in her vehicle. The other vehicle had three occupants that were treated at Barton Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
A field sobriety test given on the scene indicated Lopez was driving under the influence of alcohol.
She was charged with driving under the influence and child endangerment.
She remained in custody Monday morning with bail set at $250,000.
