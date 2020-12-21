South Tahoe woman dies from virus, community support sought
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A South Lake Tahoe resident who relocated from its sister city, Ameca, Jalisco, Mexico, has died unexpectedly from complications with the coronavirus.
Elda Yadira Dueñas, 53, who worked at the Family Resource Center, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Barton Memorial Hospital.
“My mother was always happy, strong, courageous, loving, and caring,” said one of her daughters Carla Dueñas. “Her family meant everything to her. She had a laugh and a sense of humor that could light up the room.”
Another daughter, Montserrat, has special needs and is a student at South Tahoe High School.
The family is reaching out to the community for support in helping to cover medical and funeral expenses at http://www.GoFundMe.com.
The Family Resource Center is also creating a special account for the family. Donate by using PayPal at: http://www.tahoefrc.org or mail a check to the FRC, 3501 Spruce Ave., Suite B, South Lake Tahoe, CA. 96150, designating the “Dueñas Family.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Lawsuit against Vail Resorts alleges federal, state labor law violations
A lawsuit filed against Vail Resorts on behalf of three employees is seeking class action status and alleges the company has repeatedly violated federal labor laws as well as state labor laws in Colorado, California,…