South Tahoe woman dies from virus, community support sought

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A South Lake Tahoe resident who relocated from its sister city, Ameca, Jalisco, Mexico, has died unexpectedly from complications with the coronavirus.

Elda Yadira Dueñas, 53, (left) passed away on Dec. 16. Provided



Elda Yadira Dueñas, 53, who worked at the Family Resource Center, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Barton Memorial Hospital.

“My mother was always happy, strong, courageous, loving, and caring,” said one of her daughters Carla Dueñas. “Her family meant everything to her. She had a laugh and a sense of humor that could light up the room.”

Another daughter, Montserrat, has special needs and is a student at South Tahoe High School.

The family is reaching out to the community for support in helping to cover medical and funeral expenses at http://www.GoFundMe.com.

The Family Resource Center is also creating a special account for the family. Donate by using PayPal at: http://www.tahoefrc.org or mail a check to the FRC, 3501 Spruce Ave., Suite B, South Lake Tahoe, CA. 96150, designating the “Dueñas Family.”