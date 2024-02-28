South Tahoe woman discusses experience with addiction following overdoses in community

For many, removing substances and facing life on life’s terms is daunting. Without support, it can seem insurmountable. For one woman, finding rock bottom meant “stop digging.”

“It’s been an awful week in the SLT community, and my heart breaks for everyone affected. I’ve learned that addiction and alcoholism are progressive diseases,” Meghan Carter told the Tribune, regarding the rash of overdoses in the community in mid-February.

For her, removing Tahoe was the way to solve her substance abuse problem.

“I had always known that I was going to have to get sober,” Carter said in a candid interview. “If I wanted a shot at living a full and purposeful life, I knew deep down that my way of living was unsustainable.”

The 19-year-old started with “smoking a lot of weed, dabbling in psychedelics and MDMA,” but she decided she wouldn’t try “stuff that was cut with other things. I hadn’t tried cocaine at that point.”

“I had these ideas in my head that the blow had to either come off a brick or I had to be in Columbia.” Bringing some levity to a dark situation, Carter added, “Looking back, that was one of the first ‘lines’ I crossed with myself.”

“No drinking at work, no drinking before work, no going to the bar after work, go to the liquor store and buy wine to go home,” Carter shared. She “came to” more than “she woke up” as things progressed, and life became more unmanageable.

The boundaries intended to hold down a job and uphold relationships with those closest to her weren’t powerful enough to stave off the substances weighing her down.

“It kept me drinking,” Carter said. She crossed the line with cocaine after allowing false security in, believing “it was okay with the connect selling from a brick, and that was the story of my life for the next 6 years.”

“In 2018, after being fired from Sidellis, I was borrowing money to pay rent, lost my license, no car since I had a DUI in 2011.” Carter boldly shared, “I chose to keep the booze, and lose the driver’s license.”

“There was never any animosity,” Chris Sidell, an owner of the local bar, told the Tribune. “I never questioned her integrity,” and admitted he was more worried about enabling addiction than he was about her breaking his trust.

The decision to part ways was made to keep both his business and friendship successful, “it was us taking care of her rather than letting her keep going. It was a tough decision,” Sidell said.

After continuing to dig her heels deeper into her addiction, getting worse before better, Carter shared that after a call she doesn’t remember, she moved home to be with family.

“The geographic change wasn’t what got/kept me sober. It made it a bit easier because I wasn’t able to call my coke dealer and get the stuff delivered.”

“I still work as a bartender while finishing my MBA, which just goes to show that it is not the proximity to [substances] that matters. I am a free woman today.” Carter shared her “experience, strength, hope, and journey of self-diagnosis and recovery.”

“She’s an amazing woman,” Sidell said of his friend and past employee.

“My life today is so much different than the way I used to live. I show up to work, I am dependable,” Carter’s determination and dedication have earned her more than 5.5 years of “freedom” and three degrees.