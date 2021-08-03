South Tahoe woman turns herself in after 18 months on the lam
Record Courier
STATELINE, Nev. — A South Lake Tahoe woman who spent 18 months on the lam will be permitted to participate in a drug treatment program but won’t be released from jail until she’s had at least 30 days sober.
Brittanie Leanne Lane, 31, appeared in Douglas District Court on Tuesday, July 27, after she turned herself in last week on a $50,000 warrant.
Lane failed to appear for arraignment in December 2019.
She admitted to one count of possession of a controlled substance for sale in court in connection with alleged sales of 40 grams methamphetamine that occurred May 17-June 4, 2019.
Lane told District Judge Tod Young that she’d used methamphetamine during the time she was missing up to around a week before she turned herself in on July 21.
