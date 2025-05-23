South Tahoe’s Ally Club celebrates 20 years at board of education meeting

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Tahoe High School’s Ally Club was recognized by the Lake Tahoe Unified School District’s (LTUSD) Board of Education for 20 years of supporting LGBTQ+ students and allies. The board also heard reports on the single focus programs at Meyers and Tahoe Valley, as well as the Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) and Measure U bonds.

Ally Club

Bridey Heidel, teacher at South Tahoe High and advisor to the Ally Club since its inception, spoke to the board about the club’s history, leaders, and what they hoped to do. “It started with a suicide note,” began Heidel, and described how she researched support for LGBTQ+ youth and found that support groups like gender and sexuality alliances (previously gay straight alliances) could help. Their first meeting was so well attended, Heidel said she knew that they had started something important.

Heidel recognized past and present students who led the club, saying, “We’ve had so many wonderfully brave student leaders over the years,” and commended them for their admirable work in supporting LGBTQ+ rights. She also acknowledged the collaboration from school principals at the high school and middle school, as well as the support from the community college, giving students at all ages a place to feel accepted and affirmed.

The advisor also spoke about how the current political atmosphere has put a lot of strain on LGBTQ+ students, especially transgender students—she cited the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association’s decision to exclude transgender girls from competing in sports, and on Thursday, the House passed a tax bill that guts Medicaid, including coverage for gender-affirming care.

Heidel said that over the 20 years, she’s seen the risk of suicide among LGBTQ+ students and emphasized how important it was to protect marginalized students, citing again how the club started because she’d seen a suicide note from a student.

President of the board Lauri Kemper affirmed their support, saying “We want the kids to know we have their backs.”

Heidel invited the board to attend Ally Club’s next lunchtime meeting at June 5, where they will be kicking off Pride and celebrating the Ally Club’s 20th anniversary.

Single focus

The single-focus programs at Meyers and Tahoe Valley both showed much improved test scores in math and reading from the beginning to the end of the year.

Meyers’ program has put special emphasis on school values and programs engaging the students, which has also helped with increased attendance. The school had a 95.07% attendance rate this year, which leads to improved outcomes in all areas of learning.

Many staff members from Tahoe Valley attended the meeting to speak about their single-focus program, which will specifically focus on new math curriculum over the next three years. The iReady system, which also is being used at Meyers, led to improvements in math and reading for them as well. Teachers also spoke to tools like Learning Ally and Accelerated Reader, along with programs like grade level musicals.

Their new math curriculum aims to address the issues with the current one—which lacks standard alignment, critical thinking skill development, student collaboration, and open problems. The school intends to establish this curriculum in a three-year phase from 2025 to 2028.

LCAP and SELPA

The Local Control and Accountability Plan is a tool used to set goals, plan actions, and leverage resources to improve student outcomes at the district level. During the State of the District, Superintendent Dr. Todd Cutler touched briefly on the LCAP’s results from 2024-2025. This year, the LCAP will be revised by June 26, and the board made a request for parents to get involved and to try to get more diverse input on the program before the revision deadline.

The Tahoe-Alpine Special Education Local Planning Area (SELPA) was established to fulfill the mandates of the master plan for special education by providing special education and related services to children aged 0-22 with a disability in the region. They also distribute funds for the district with regard to special education services. The SELPA provides a SELPA plan update to the board annually.

With major budget changes on the horizon for California, schools and special programs have to respond. The revised SELPA will be presented for approval by the board at their June 12th meeting.

Budgets and Measure U

The board also received some presentations on state budget revisions and Measure U bonds.

Governor Gavin Newsom proposed the 2025-2026 budget for California, then its update in May, which was issued on May 14 this year.

The current state budget proposal slightly increased total TK-12 funding from $137.1 billion to $137.8 billion. However, there are other reductions to the Rainy Day Fund and the COLA was reduced to 2.3%. Universal Transition Kindergarten also was reduced from $2.4 billion to $2.1 billion due to an ADA adjustment.

However, the Expanded Learning Opportunity Program increased from $435 million to $515 million through additional funding, which will expand before, after, and summer school programs aimed primarily at low-income students.

George Rojas of the Cumming Group presented on the progress for the Measure U bonds, where they are looking to get approvals from consultants to move forward with improvements for the schools outlined in Measure U.

The next Board of Education meeting will take place on June 12 starting at 6 p.m.

This article touches on suicide risks for LGBTQ+ youth. If you or someone you know feels at risk of or are thinking about suicide, you can contact the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline.

If you are looking for LGBTQ+ crisis hotlines, you can contact the Trevor Project’s hotline at 1-866-488-7386 or Trans Lifeline at 1-877-565-8860.

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.