South Tahoe’s Ardagh ranked in top 40 of CEOs creating positive environmental change

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Eagle Protect founder Steve Ardagh has been recognized as a top chief executive officer according to an agency that spotlights CEOs who focus on positive environmental and social change through leadership at the private companies they run.

Steve Ardagh



Ardagh, whose company is the world’s only B Corp certified disposable glove and clothing specialist, was ranked 40th out of 100 CEOs in Momentum Summit’s 2022 MO100 Impact Ranking , according to a news release.

Partnering with Big Path Capital and BackBay Communications, the MO 100 list ranks CEOs using a calculated “Force for Good” score. The score takes into account the company’s revenue, growth via revenue growth rates and its positive impact through the B Impact Score. These calculations and more allow the MO team to recognize some of the most deserving visionary leaders in business today.

“It is an incredible honor for me and for the entire Eagle Protect team to be recognized not only for our strong revenue but also for the environmental impact our company has made,” Ardagh said in the release. “Eagle Protect has always put the safety of our customers and our products at the forefront of our business, no matter what. To have our values recognized on a national scale alongside these other amazing leaders is a commendable distinction.”

The win portends a strong start for Eagle Protect in 2022. Earlier this year, the company was recognized as a winner in the global Real Leaders Impact Awards, which highlight the world’s top companies who strive to make the world a better place.

The judges selected 200 global companies, singling them out for success based on issues such as environmental impact, sustainability, and business growth. Eagle Protect was ranked No. 100 in their category, alongside other high-profile companies such as CVS, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.