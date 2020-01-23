South Tahoe’s Climate Crew attends environmental conference in Oakland

Logan Chapman (right) and Travis Lee were Climate Crew members attending the conference.

Provided / Ruby Abuhajleh

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.— A group of South Lake Tahoe High School students spent the weekend at a climate conference learning how to influence local politicians.

The Climate Crew, an environmental club founded by seniors Logan Chapman and Anthony Pedigo, drove down to Oakland for the two-day 2020 Citizens’ Climate Lobby Conference.

Eight students and teacher Lindsay Richardson heard Mark Reynolds, executive director of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, give the opening speech in Oakland Technical High School auditorium.

Attendees then visited workshops on how young people can participate in the fight against climate change. Some 54 students from California schools learned how to speak to their political representative over the phone and in person.

“I learned by experience how citizens can play a role in passing of bills,” said Lars Ramsos, member of Climate Crew. “I can exercise my civic duties more effectively.”

The second day, students were invited to a workshop to brainstorm resolutions for their communities’ climate issues. With blank posters on each wall, students worked together to come up with new ideas, which the Climate Crew is bringing back to Tahoe.

“The whole experience was very educational and eye opening,” said Serena Palaroan, member of the Climate Crew. “It motivates me and inspires me to do more with my life and to encourage others in relation to the climate.”

One of conference goers urged the Tahoe group, “May the lake stay clear, and let the snow fall.”