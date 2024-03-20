South Tahoe’s Coachman Hotel completes multi-million-dollar renovation, expansion

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.– Just in time to welcome visitors in search of some of the country’s best spring recreation, owners of Coachman Hotel , a stylish boutique property located in the idyllic enclave of South Lake Tahoe, have completed the next phase of a full-scale property reimagination. The project includes the renovation of the 81 existing guestrooms, and the inauguration of 21 new rooms and signature suites, as well as the addition of a relaxing wellness space, and expanded fitness facility to satiate the active, yet holistic experience sought after by travelers to Northern California’s picturesque mountain towns.

The Coachman Hotel is situated in one of the best areas of the city, steps from the majestic vistas of Heavenly Mountain and the adjacent ski resort, and a short walk from Lakeside Beach, a private beach accessible to hotel guests. The property, which first reopened in 2016, was transformed into a hip, modern mountain hotel so stylish it landed itself a “Most Instagrammable New Hotels Around the World” accolade from Vogue magazine. The Coachman’s new owners, CL Hotels, have continued the hotel’s transformation, with further expansion and the introduction of additional amenities focused on elevating the leisure experience, as well as attracting corporate clientele in search of serene, recreation-focused company retreats.

All 102 newly renovated guestrooms and suites, reimagined by New York-based Sugar Shed design firm, maintain the modern minimalist mountain lodge aesthetic introduced in 2016, using honest materials and handmade furnishings that celebrate the hotel’s humble origin. The design reinforces the hotel’s low key luxury personality which has put it on the map as a respite for urbanites seeking a sophisticated but unfussy experience. Guestrooms feature a neutral color palette reflected in slate grey board and batten walls and concrete-look floors, with bespoke plywood furnishings crafted by LA-based studio 100xbtr , rich leather accents and cozy textiles including handwoven wool rugs and heavy bed quilts. Framed photography decorates the walls, depicting the property’s lush surroundings captured by local photographer Greg Balkin. Bathrooms feature walk-in showers enclosed in sleek subway tiles, built-in shelving, and illuminated, heated commodes.

New signature suites cater to travelers of all intentions. Travelers for work and digital nomads will take respite in the property’s four new Business Suites featuring built-in work nooks with adaptable desks, comfortable desk chairs, and 65″ smart TVs, and select suites feature kitchenettes. For couples looking to get cozy during Lake Tahoe’s chillier winter nights, the new Whirlpool Suite features a 72 x 48″ jet-equipped soaking tub. Finally, families of all sizes will discover larger room options in addition to the property’s Three Bedroom Suite which sleeps 11, with the unveiling of a new one-bedroom Bunk Suite, and Two Bedroom Suite with kitchenette and sleeping room for up to six.

In addition to the new guestrooms, the property now features a 300-square-foot wellness room with space for couples or individual massage to encourage healing and relaxation following an adventurous day spent at the Heavenly Mountain slopes or enjoying water sports at nearby Lake Tahoe Lakeside Beach and will also serve as an added perk for company retreats. Additionally, the health-minded guest will enjoy a new, fully renovated fitness facility equipped with Peloton bikes, treadmills, free weights.

Debuting in March 2024 is the addition of an all-new 900-square-foot, tech equipped meeting space with landscaped outdoor patio seating, bringing the property’s total meeting space to 1,900 square feet of flexible indoor/outdoor accommodations. An all-new food and beverage outlet is slated for completion by next year.

Coachman Hotel is located at 4100 Pine Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe, CA and is managed by San Clemente-based Evolution Hospitality , a division of Aimbridge Hospitality, a leading global hospitality management company and the world’s largest third-party hotel operator. For more information or to book visit http://www.coachmantahoe.com or call (530) 545–6460. Follow the hotel on Instagram .