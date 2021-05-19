South Tahoe’s Fourth of July fireworks canceled

STATELINE, Nev. — The annual fireworks display in South Lake Tahoe that is watched in person by tens of thousands has been canceled due to public safety concerns around peak visitation during the ongoing pandemic.

The Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority said in a press release on Wednesday that it made the final decision to cancel the 2021 Fourth of July “Lights on the Lake” fireworks display following months of careful discussion and consultation with area partners.

The annual display draws tens of thousands of visitors to area beaches and interest is already strong for lodging this year with the holiday falling on a weekend, officials said.

“The dramatic shifts in our lives and activities in a COVID world are not yet completely in the rear-view mirror,” said Carol Chaplin, president and CEO of the TDVA. “Although restrictions have been lifted, we feel that this past year of uncertainty has taught us that caution and preparedness is paramount to keeping our residents and visitors safe. We are extremely sensitive to what the destination needs and to creating a quality experience for both visitors and residents. During an already busy weekend that has the potential for environmental impacts in the Basin in the way of increased trash at our beaches, fire danger and strain on our various agency resources, we need to be good stewards of the lake. We join our other Lake Tahoe basin partners in maintaining this focus by pausing the fireworks show one more time. The outdoor environment and the beauty of the destination have been what visitors have craved during this past year and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, regardless of a July Fourth fireworks event.”

Chaplin added that the board received input from regional partners, land management agencies, residents, and businesses in coming to this decision.

The area has been collaborating on short and long-term solutions to the impacts the destination experienced from a large influx of visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lake Tahoe region has joined together to promote mindful and responsible travel through the #TahoePledge .