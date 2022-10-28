South Tahoe’s Freiderici, Haven capture doubles title, turn sights to state

Garrett Freiderici (left) and Chris Haven pose after capturing the Class 3A Northern Region doubles championship.

Courtesy photo

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After capturing a regional doubles championship last week, South Tahoe seniors Garrett Freiderici and Chris Haven will lead a trio of Vikings doubles teams into this weekend’s Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A State Tennis Championships.

Freiderici and Haven entered last week’s regional tournament as the top-seeded team from the Northern League, and rolled through the tournament without dropping a set. The two seniors will now face the Southern League’s No. 4 seed Ryan Zahri and Killian Seip, from of The Meadows, in Friday’s opening round of the state tournament.

South Tahoe senior Landon Paschal and junior Philip Roberts finished third at regionals and will face the No. 2 seed team out of Boulder City, Tyler Lemmel and Ike Pappas. South Tahoe freshmen Sebastian Guerrero and Ralston Pierce will face Southern League champions from The Meadows, Phillippe Kosyagin and Alberto Pereira.

In singles play, South Tahoe sophomore Seth Johnson finished fourth at regionals and is the lone member of the boys’ team to qualify for the state tournament. He will face The Meadows’ Southern League Champion Kiran Reddy.

As a team, the South Tahoe boys capped off a perfect run through the Northern League, topping North Valleys to win the regional title. The Vikings took a 14-4 win against North Valleys in the semifinals, and then topped Truckee 11-7 to claim the championship. South Tahoe will face Southern League runners-up Moapa Valley in the semifinals of the team tournament.

On the girls’ side, South Tahoe senior Kyla Schrauben took third at regionals and is the only member of the girls’ team to qualify for state. She’ll face The Meadows’ Katherine Chau, who finished runner-up in the Southern League tournament.

The boys and girls’ state team tournament began Thursday at the Reno Tennis Center. Finals are set for Friday. The singles and doubles tournaments get underway Friday and conclude on Saturday.