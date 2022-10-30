South Tahoe’s Freiderici, Haven claim 3rd in state doubles tournament
RENO, Nev. — South Tahoe seniors Garrett Freiderici and Chris Haven played their way to a third-place finish in the Class 3A Boys Doubles State Tournament, topping Truckee’s Gavin Spear and Justin Pullen in Saturday’s match at the Reno Tennis Center. “It’s awesome,” said Freiderici. “I’ve only been playing tennis for three years. I had a good partner this year, so yeah, it’s great. Last year went to state, this year came back and performed better.” Freiderici and Pullen came into the tournament as the Northern Region doubles champions. The two battled past The Meadows’ Ryan Zahri and Killian Seip to reach the semifinals, but a loss to Boulder City’s Tyler Lemmel and Ike Pappas sent the duo into the third-place match. In a rematch of the regional finals, Freiderici and Haven topped Truckee’s Spear and Pullen, 7-6, 6-1. “We came back after a hard loss in the semifinals,” said Haven. “It was a fun season, a good last season.”
The Vikings also had senior Landon Paschal and junior Philip Roberts play as well as freshmen Sebastian Guerrero and Ralston Pierce, but neither were able to make it out of the first round. In boys’ singles, South Tahoe sophomore Seth Johnson was the Vikings’ lone state qualifier but was knocked out in the first round.
On the girls’ side, South Tahoe senior Kyla Schrauben also qualified but was eliminated from the tournament in the first round. As a team, the South Tahoe boys won the Northern Regional title. The Vikings then topped Moapa Valley 13-5 in the Thursday’s state semifinals, but were defeated by The Meadows the following day in the state championship match.
