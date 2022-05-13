South Tahoe’s Gilpin chosen to compete at Special Olympics USA Games
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A local woman will be representing South Lake Tahoe next month in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida.
Jacqui Gilpin, 34, who was born at Barton Memorial Hospital, broke down into tears when it was announced that she would be competing in bowling at the prestigious national event that takes place on June 5-12.
Gilpin was waiting on a Zoom call when former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota appeared and announced the athletes that were chosen to compete for gold medals.
When Gilpin heard her name, she covered her face and was brought to tears. Gilpin also received a signed Mariota jersey.
“It was the luck of the draw,” said her proud parents David and Donna Gilpin.
Gilpin has been involved in Special Olympics for 25 years and, other than bowling, has competed in skiing, which is no longer offered, and swimming.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
South Tahoe’s Gilpin chosen to compete at Special Olympics USA Games
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A local woman will be representing South Lake Tahoe next month in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida.