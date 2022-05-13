South Tahoe’s Gilpin chosen to compete at Special Olympics USA Games

Jacqui Gilpin was chosen to compete at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games next month in Orlando, Florida.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A local woman will be representing South Lake Tahoe next month in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida.

Jacqui Gilpin, 34, who was born at Barton Memorial Hospital, broke down into tears when it was announced that she would be competing in bowling at the prestigious national event that takes place on June 5-12.

Gilpin was waiting on a Zoom call when former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota appeared and announced the athletes that were chosen to compete for gold medals.

When Gilpin heard her name, she covered her face and was brought to tears. Gilpin also received a signed Mariota jersey.

“It was the luck of the draw,” said her proud parents David and Donna Gilpin.

Gilpin has been involved in Special Olympics for 25 years and, other than bowling, has competed in skiing, which is no longer offered, and swimming.