South Tahoe’s Lake Tahoe Tire Company offers emergency services, open daily

Jordan Gilbert in his tire shop on 5th Street in South Lake Tahoe.

Ashleigh Goodwin/Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After living Tahoe for 11 years, Jordan Gilbert has launched the newest tire company in South Lake Tahoe.

About two months ago, Lake Tahoe Tire Company opened its doors with help from friend and part owner, Manny Jimenez, Gilbert told the Tribune.

The two had been friends for about four years when they decided to go into business together. The small but mighty shop has equipment and tires on site with the ability to order tires to be delivered within 48 hours, Gilbert said.

“We are locally owned and operate a really friendly small business available seven days a week on emergency basis on Sundays and in the evenings,” Gilbert said.

The two are also offering towing services along with roadside tire service for vehicles of any size, including larger commercial vehicles and semi-trailer trucks. Services are available on appointment and first-come, first-served basis by calling 530-600-0263.

Gilbert previously owned and operated a tree and stump grinding company, but has turned to the automotive world and providing service to the community in a different way.

“We’re here to establish relationships with people and focus on taking care of the locals as a reputable business,” Gilbert told the Tribune business has dwindled as the potholes that were wreaking havoc on tires all winter are repaired, which fortunately means immediate availability in most cases.

The shop, located at 2045 5th street, suite No. 8, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.