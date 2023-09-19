South Tahoe’s Landy, Incline’s McMahan run to XC wins

ANGELS CAMP, Calif. — South Tahoe sophomore Lyla Landy ran to a first-place finish against 175 other athletes on Saturday at one of the larger meets of the season, the Bret Harte Frogtown Invite.

Landy was among a handful of Vikings that made the trip to Angels Camp for the meet that brought in more than 1,000 runners from across California.

Landy would race to the win in the three-mile varsity small school division, finishing with a time of 19 minutes, 42.15 seconds to top the field by nearly 40 seconds.

Landy, who was third at the Class 3A state championships and a regional runner-up last season, has won both the races she’s competed in this season, thus far. Landy was also first earlier in the month at the North Tahoe Kiwanis Mountain Motivational Invitational.

The Vikings also had senior Noosa Higgins finish in the top third of the field, posting a time of 23:36.56 to finish 46th.

South Tahoe will head to Sparks on Friday to compete in the annual Reed Invitational.

McMahan wins at Woodbrige XC Classic

Incline senior Noah McMahan traveled to Irvine last weekend to compete against some of the top cross-country runners in the state and from across the nation.

With thousands of runners competing at the 42nd annual Woodbridge Cross-Country Classic, McMahan managed to run to a first-place finish in his varsity race that featured a field of 223 runners.

McMahan edged second place by half a second to win the race with a time of 14:59.5.

The victory marks McMahan’s second consecutive first-place this season. The defending Class 2A regional and state champion also took first at the Nevada Union Cross-Country Invitational earlier in the month.

McMahan and the Highlanders return to competition on Saturday at the Goldmine Invitational in Railhead Park.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the Tribune.