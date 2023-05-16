South Tahoe’s Landy runs to 3,200 meter regional gold

SPARKS, Nev. — South Tahoe freshman Lyla Landy claimed gold at the Class 3A Northern Region track and field championships, winning first place in the girls’ 3,200 meters.

Landy captured the Vikings’ only first place during last weekend’s two-day meet at Reed High School in Sparks.

Landy set a personal record in the event with a time of 12 minutes, 9.34 seconds, outracing Spring Creek senior Kiely Munson by 0.27. Her time in the event is the second fastest in Class 3A this year.

Landy also qualified for next week’s state championship meet in the 1,600 meters, posting a personal-record time of 5:33.88 to finish in second place.

Freshman Arya Saini set a personal record in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.84 to finish second and qualify for the state championship meet. Saini will also run next week in the 100 meters after setting a personal record with a time of 12.88 to finish in third place. Saini qualified for state in long jump as well with a leap 15 feet, 4 inches.

Senior Evelyn Bennett set a personal record in the 800 meters with a time of 2:28.74 to finish in fourth. Senior Kalea Paine set a personal record in discus with a throw of 91 feet, 4 inches to finish in third place. Junior Rose Friedrich also qualified for the state championship meet with a season-best long jump of 14 feet, 5.75 inches.

South Tahoe’s 4×800 meter relay team qualified for state with a second-place finish, and the Vikings’ 4×100 meter relay team also qualified for state with a fourth-place finish.

The Lady Vikings finished fifth as a team with a score of 89. Elko won the regional title with a high score of 128 points.

On the boys’ side, senior Ayden Keck finished runner-up in a pair of field events. Keck set a personal record in long jump with a leap of 20 feet 2.25 inches, and finished second in triple jump with a mark of 41 feet, 9.25 inches.

Senior Levi Hernandez will compete next week at the state meet after setting a personal record in long jump, posting a mark of 19 feet, 10.50 inches to take third place. Hernandez also finished third in high jump after clearing 5 feet, 10 inches. Junior Tommy Morton will head to the state meet as well after his shot put throw of 41 feet, 4 inches landed him in fourth place.

Freshman Brody Defranco posted a personal-record time of 16.76 in the 110-meter hurdles to finish in second. He also qualified for state with a personal record in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing fourth with a time of 42.64. Junior Ian Lomeli set a personal record in the 400 meters with a time of 51.79 to take fourth place.

The Vikings’ 4×100 meter team qualified for the state championship meet with a third-place finish.

The boys’ team took fourth place with 69 points. Spring Creek won the meet with a high score of 192 points.

The Vikings’ state qualifiers will now head to Liberty High School in Henderson for the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association State Boys and Girls’ Track and Field Championships. The two-day meet will begin Friday.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the Tribune.