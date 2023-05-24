South Tahoe’s lineup of new, traditional summer events shine bright this season

South Lake Tahoe’s summer is packed with special events like outdoor concert series and festivals.

Provided/Brian Walker/LTVA

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe’s summer calendar is action packed with iconic special events combined with world class outdoor recreation. This year, lake level is at capacity following an historic winter, and lake water clarity the best in decades making this season ‘awe and then some’ https://visitlaketahoe.com/events/ .

Lights and luminaries

The nationally recognized “Lights on the Lake” fireworks extravaganza entails 20 minutes of bright lights and colors that illuminate the night sky to celebrate a traditional Independence Day by pairing musical sounds of American classics and today’s top hits to perfectly executed pyrotechnics broadcasted live from KRLT-FM.

Considered one of the biggest and best July Fourth fireworks shows in the nation, the show will feature a spectacular array of explosive formations. Besides viewing from a boat, the top spots for the 9:45 p.m. show include Nevada Beach, Timber Cove Beach, Lakeview Commons and Van Sickle Bi-State Park. Area officials advise viewers to plan ahead, consider alternative modes of transportation and take all trash/belongings when the show concludes.

The 34th annual American Century Championship , celebrity golf’s most prominent tournament of sports and entertainment superstars, will take to the fairways of Edgewood Tahoe from July 12-16 and aired on NBC. Newcomers include standup comic Nate Bargatze, Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Early player commitments for the wildly popular event include favorites Steph Curry, Charles Barkley, Tony Romo, Patrick Mahomes, Miles Teller, Larry the Cable Guy, Ray Romano and Northern California sports stars Jerry Rice, Steve Young, Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr, Charles Woodson competing for $600,000 and charity fundraising during the 54-hole tournament.

Spectators are encouraged to take alternative transportation including a complimentary bike valet, walking, or microtransit services via free app-based Lake Link. A few reminders for attending include the tournament’s strict clear bag only policy (any size as long as it’s clear), and there is no curbside parking along Lake Parkway.

The new 5,500-seat Tahoe Blue Event Center will open in fall 2023, with 10,000-square-feet of meeting space to host an array of events, groups, conventions and concerts during off-peak times. Currently booked is the Lake Tahoe Comic Con, Sept. 23-24 and Grammy Award winning guitarist/bluegrass musician, Billy Strings, Oct. 8.

Stunning views and endless recreation can be found at Lake Tahoe.

Provided/Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority

Jammin’ all summer long

A schedule of superstar headliners will perform at the Harveys Outdoor Arena during the Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series. Acts include Illenium, June 4; Lake Tahoe Is For Lovers Music Festival with Jimmy Eat World, Yellowcard, Bayside, Plain White T’s, Hawthorn Heights, Anberlin and more, June 24; Old Dominion, June 30 and July 1; Sammy Hagar & The Circle, July 14; Dierks Bentley, Aug. 4; Foo Fighters, Aug. 10; Sam Hunt, Aug. 13; Darius Rucker, Aug. 19; Kane Brown, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

Showroom entertainment at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe includes Home Free, May 27; Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, June 3; Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular, June 10; and The Disco Biscuits, July 19.

Bally’s Lake Tahoe will host Outlaws, May 28; Shakey Graves, June 10; Piff the Magic Dragon, June 30; Zoso Led Zeppelin Tribute, July 1; Clay Walker, July 7; Michael Franti & Spearhead, Aug. 13 and Boz Scaggs, Aug. 17.

Hard Rock Lake Tahoe heats up the summer with Fever Dream – A Rock Burlesque Experience, an erotic mixture of female dancers and aerialists performing to classic and modern rock songs, starting June 2 every Friday and Saturday through Aug. 26.

The 6th annual Heavenly Village Brewfest returns June 10 with beer, kombucha, spirits and soda tastings paired with live music with a portion of proceeds supporting Christmas Cheer, local nonprofit that offers emergency food pantry for individuals in need. Heavenly Village Summer Concert Series runs from May 26 through Sept. 3 with live music on the main stage every Friday and Saturday (additional weekdays in July) from 5:45 – 9:15 p.m. Admission is free and open to all ages. https://theshopsatheavenly.com .

The 6th annual Lake Tahoe Brewfest features dozens of regional craft breweries with tastings, live music, arts and craft vendors along Ski Run Boulevard, Aug. 26, to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe.

Live at Lakeview Summer Music Series returns with free live music every Thursday night, June 29 through Aug. 31 at Lakeview Commons, 1.5 miles from the Nevada state line.

Starting Memorial Day weekend the Beacon Bar and Grill at Historic Camp Richardson Resort has live music on the outdoor deck on the weekends throughout the summer. On July 4 weekend the restaurant will host live music on its outdoor deck July 1-9, daily, with acts like The Trey Stone Band, Arizona Jones, The Beach Cowboys, Whiskey and Wolves, Acustagruve, Winter Light Band, and Bluesberry Jam.

AleWorX Summer Music Series entails food, drinks, dancing and #Goodvibesonly all summer long at AleWorX’s multiple restaurant locations throughout South Shore.

History and performances

The 74th annual Highway 50 Wagon Train welcomes travelers to join the trek from Round Hill, Nevada to Placerville, Calif., June 3 – 10, with evening campfires, storytelling and entertainment. In addition, Lake Tahoe Historical Society presents a kickoff to the Highway 50 Association Wagon Train Western Days with horse drawn carriage rides, hands-on activities, entertainment, food/beverages for purchase, arts and crafts vendors, and tours at the History Museum Complex, June 3.

The Valhalla Tahoe historic boathouse theatre and outdoor lawn offer an only-in-Tahoe venue with a remarkable lineup: Joni Morris – Songs of Patsy Cline, June 7; Jesse Brewster Trio Lawn Concert, June 14; Tahoe Improv Comedy Players, June 27, July 18, Aug. 8; Lindsay and the Cheeks Lawn Concert, July 2; Men on Boats, July 6-9; 13-15; Marty O’Reilly Trio, July 19; Shawn Thwaites Rebel Quartet, July 26; Alex Lucero Band, Aug. 2; Jessica Malone Band, Aug. 9; Gatsby Tea, Aug. 13; Loud As Folk, Aug. 16; Matt Donnelly The Mind Noodler, Aug. 22; Late for the Train, Aug. 23; The Golden Cadillacs Lawn Concert, Aug. 27; Ideateam, Aug. 30; Grover Anderson and the Lampoliers, Sept. 6; Living History – George Whittell, Sept. 20; and WordWave One Act Play Competition, Sept. 30.

This season the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival , July 30 – Aug. 20 brings the musical comedy Little Shop of Horrors.

Pedal to the metal

America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride , now in its 30th year as cycling enthusiasts circumnavigate Lake Tahoe, June 4. Bike the West has transferred the organization of the ride to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, who has helped train nearly 27,000 riders raising over $110 million. The event is anticipated to sell out yet again.

The 59th DeCelle Memorial Lake Tahoe Relay tests athletes as teams of seven people run counter-clockwise around Lake Tahoe, June 10, with each running approximately 8-12 miles.

The Rock Tahoe Half Marathon, June 17, is a 13.1-mile course which starts at the top of Spooner Summit, elevation 7,146-feet and drops more than 1,000 feet as runners wind down U.S. 50 to the finish line at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe.

The Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival is a staple of the area with support from Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association with bike demos, brews and live music, June 24-25.

The Lake Tahoe Triathlon includes sprint, half, and Olympic distances as well as a duathlon (run/bike/run) and aquabike (swim/bike) all starting from Ed’ZBerg Sugar Pine State Park, Aug. 26-27.