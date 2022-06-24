South Tahoe’s Mayhew earns environment management degree

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Britni Amanda Mayhew, of South Lake Tahoe, earned a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Management from University of Maryland Global Campus.

Worldwide, more than 13,600 graduates from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 32 countries and U.S. territories, earned UMGC degrees during the 2021-22 academic year.

Celebrating its 75th anniversary, University of Maryland Global Campus was established in 1947 to serve adults in the workforce. Today, UMGC enrolls some 90,000 students annually, offering bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs, as well as certificates in more than 125 fully online, hybrid and face-to-face programs and specializations.