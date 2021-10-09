South Tahoe’s Regan Beach closed for season

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The city of South Lake Tahoe closed Regan Beach through the winter. The beach has historically been closed in October for the winter season.

The Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board detected harmful algal blooms with the presence of Antatoxin-A (cyanobacterial) at Regan Beach, according to a press release from the city.

The city is in the process of posting caution signage to indicate that children and pets should be kept away from the algae in the water and on the shoreline. Pets should be prevented from entering or drinking the water in this area due to harmful effects on their health.

The Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board will resample to confirm the presence of the detected Anatoxin-A, however, the city has made the determination to close the beach out of an abundance of caution to protect public health and safety.

The beach will remain closed for the winter per normal seasonal operations. These blooms are not directly related to runoff issues or other manmade causes; they often occur when the lake levels are very low and the shoreline is warm and conducive to excessive algal growth, including those in the cyanobacteria family.





For more information on algal blooms, visit http://ow.ly/HKu150GoK9M .