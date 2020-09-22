South Lake Tahoe’s Silva is new deputy in Douglas County
STATELINE, Nev. — South Lake Tahoe’s Jose Silva is the newest law enforcement officer in Douglas County.
Silva was recently hired to be a deputy for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Silva is a veteran of the Army National Guard and was a former South Lake Tahoe Police Explorer, a program that trains youths and young adults for law enforcement careers.
