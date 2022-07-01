South Tahoe’s Weibel posts strong finish at Western States run

Tahoe City’s Adam Kimble has long reigned as one of the area’s top ultra marathon runners.

On Saturday he went up against some of the best in the world at one of the sport’s most coveted races — the Western States Endurance Run.

Kimble would match his performance from the 2018 Western States, finishing the race, which takes athletes from the start at Olympic Valley across 100.2 miles of trail to the finish line in Auburn, in 13th place. Kimble’s time of 17 hours, 28 minutes, 42 seconds was nearly five minutes faster than his time in 2018.

“I love my crew, I love this community, and I’ve never been more satisfied crossing a finish line than I was holding my daughter on Saturday night at Placer High,” said Kimble in a Facebook post following the race.

Adam Peterman, of Missoula, Montana, won the race with a time of 15:13:48. The race marked Peterman’s first attempt at a 100-mile distance.

South Lake Tahoe’s Amber Weibel was the next fastest local, posting a time of 22:05:01 to take 46th place overall. New Zealand’s Ruth Croft won the women’s race, finishing in 17:21:30, which was the third fastest ever for a women.

Truckee’s Anna Olsen finished in 78th place with a time of 23:25:55.

Truckee’s Alexander Humenetskyj made it to Auburn in 25:23:19 t take 117th place. Another Truckee local, Roger Pynappel, reached the finish line with a time of 29:22:11 to take 258th place.

For complete results, visit http://www.wser.org .

