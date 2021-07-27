Sparks woman identified in fatal US 50 crash

The Saturn was split in half after hitting a Chevrolet. (Provided / CHP)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The woman who was killed Thursday in a multiple vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 50 has been identified.

On Thursday, July 22, Meriem Amimi, of Sparks, Nev., died after allegedly driving recklessly on US 50 near Tamarack Pines Road and Sierra-at-Tahoe. Amimi, who was driving a 2006 Saturn Vue, was speeding and unsafely passing other cars when she collided with a 2015 Chevrolet that was driving the opposite direction, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Saturn was torn in two pieces as a result of the collision with the Chevrolet and Amimi was ejected from the car. Half of the Saturn collided with a 2013 Toyota that was following the Chevrolet.

Amimi succumbed to her injuries at the scene, said the CHP report.

The occupants of the Chevrolet, all of whom were aged 20 years old and younger, were transported from the scene by emergency medical personnel. One passenger was taken to Renown Medical Center with major injuries and the driver, as well as four other passengers were taken to Barton Medical Center with major injuries.

The driver of the Toyota was transported from the scene by family.

The Chevrolet caught fire briefly and was put out by concerned citizens who stopped to help.