Special delivery: Area businesses providing pick-up, take-out, delivery service

Map of area businesses open for curbside, delivery and take out.

Provided

Google map created by Digital Engagement Editor Samantha Sullivan.

Coldwater Brewery — 2544 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, 544-4677

11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Canned beer, takeout only, discounted menu, will deliver to your car.

Margaritas Mexican Cafe — 765 Emerald Bay Rd, South Lake Tahoe, 530-544-6907

Taking orders for pick up

Ernie’s Coffee Shop — 1207 Emerald Bay Rd, South Lake Tahoe, 530-541-2161

Take out/to go only restaurant with modified hours and a modified menu. They are open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a modified menu.

Sidellis Lake Tahoe — 3350 Sandy Way, South Lake Tahoe, 600-3999

Open noon to 5 p.m. for pickup and growler fills.

Blue Lake Tavern — 611 US Highway 50, Zephyr Cove, NV, 775-588-9999

Open Tuesday through Sunday 4 to 9 p.m. for takeout, curbside service, and delivery.

Chicken in a Barrel — 2100 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, 600-4480

Open for take out, curbside, and delivery 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The Baked Bear — 4118 Lake Tahoe Blvd #5, South Lake Tahoe, 530–600-0129

Open for take out Monday through Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

Primo’s Italian Bistro — 2180 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, 530-600-2220

Open for take out and curbside.

Capisce — 178 US-50, Zephyr Cove, NV 775-580-7500

Open Tuesday through Sunday 4 to 9 p.m. for takeout, curbside service, and delivery.

Lotus pho 2 Noodle House — 3330 Lake Tahoe Blvd South Lake Tahoe, 530-600-3244

In the South Shore area they are offering take out, curbside or delivery services.

Thran’s Flower Shop — 2175 Lake Tahoe Blvd # B, South Lake Tahoe, 530-544-1171

Open for delivery of any fresh flower bouquets.

El sazón de mi tierra — 3354 Sandy Way, South Lake Tahoe, 578-0007

Open for take out from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cork & More – 1032 Al Tahoe Blvd South Lake Tahoe, 544-5253

Take out orders only

Sonney’s BBQ Shack — 787 Emerald Bay Rd, South Lake Tahoe, 541-7427

To-gos and curbside.

The Chart House — 392 Kingsbury Grade Stateline, NV 89449, 775-588-6276

Take out orders. Available for curbside pick up from noon to 8 p.m. daily.

Vinnys Pizza — 3940 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, 544-7827

Offering takeout and delivery. Asking customers to wait in their cars while their order is being made and will bring it out when it’s done. They encourage people to pay over the phone with credit cards even with take outs.

Himmel Haus — 3819 Saddle Rd, South Lake Tahoe, 314-7665

Open for take-out and delivery

Crazy Good Bakery — 2040 Dunlap Drive, South Lake Tahoe, 600-1771

Curb Side Delivery 8 a.m. until noon, Pick-up window on Saturday and Sunday

EarthWise Pet Lake Tahoe — 2060 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe 725-0770

Offering curbside pick up and home delivery. Order online.

Word After Word Books — 10118 Donner Pass Road, Truckee, 536-5099

Online ordering or call us or email, with curbside pick up or delivery to seniors who are housebound.

Pet Station — 11429 Donner Pass Road Truckee, 550-7329

Offering curbside service via phone orders or online orders for home delivery.

Tahoe Food Hub — 12116 Chandelle Way Unit D, 562-7150

Place an order for their Harvest or Order box on Tuesday and pick it up on Thursday.

Tahoe Central Market — 8487 N Tahoe Blvd, Kings Beach, 546-8344

Is offering online orders for pickup and curbside service by request. This Thursday they will offer delivery service for grocery items, though items may be limited.

Fire Sign Cafe — 1785 W Lake Blvd, Tahoe City, 583-0871

They are offering top-go orders. They can take payments over the phone, and deliver to your vehicle.

Truckee Tavern & Grill — 10118 Donner Pass Rd, 587-3766

Como & Roco Truckee — 10164 Donner Pass Rd, 587-6274

All three locations are offering to go orders. You call the restaurants, order online through their website or download the Toast Takeaway app to order. Food, beer and wine to go.

Tahoe Mountain Sports — 11200 Donner Pass Rd #5e, 536-5200

They can take phone or e-commerce payments and they will offer curbside pickup and local delivery (conditions dependent).

Pacos — 12047 Donner Pass Rd, 587-5561

They are offering pick up and delivery for bike and ski service and sales. Store is closed for the safety of public and staff.

Quality Automotive Servicing — 11500 Donner Pass Rd Unit D, 587-1933

You can use the outside key drop box for drop off and pick up. Or they can pick your car up and deliver it (Truckee locations service only).

Cooking Gallery — 10084 Donner Pass Rd, 587-8303

Is offering curbside.

Zano’s Family Italian & Pizzeria — 11401 Donner Pass Rd, 587-7411

They are giving away toilet paper with large pizzas.

FiftyFifty Brewing Co. — 11197 Brockway Rd #1, 587-2337

Drunken Monkey Sushi — 11253 Brockway Rd Suite #105, 582-9755

Both of these places are taking to-go orders for pickup, including to go beer, wine and sake. Starting March 18 they will begin a home delivery food service — both fully cooked and cook at home yourself. Beer delivery too.

Truckee love — 10056 Donner Pass Rd, 656-8753

Online commerce