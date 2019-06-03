Special election: State Senate District 1 race is June 4

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Voters on Tuesday, June 4, will decide a runoff race for California Senate District 1.

Republican Assemblymen Brian Dahle, 53, and Kevin Kiley, 34, are seeking to take the spot of former state Sen. Ted Gaines, who left office after winning a seat on the state Board of Equalization in November 2018.

Dahle and Kiley advanced to a runoff after taking the top two spots in a March 26 primary. Neither candidate received at least 50% plus one vote, which led to the runoff.

Brian Dahle

State Senate District 1 comprises 11 counties, including El Dorado and Placer counties.

Kevin Kiley

On Election Day there will be three polling places for South Shore voters. Registered voters can visit http://www.edcgov.us/Government/Elections/Pages/VoterGuide.aspx and type in their physical address to find which polling place they have to visit. California voters can check the status of their registration at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov/.

Unregistered voters can cast a conditional ballot at the El Dorado County Recorder-Clerk’s Office in South Lake Tahoe (3368 Lake Tahoe Blvd.) or the Elections Office in Placerville (2850 Fairlane Court).

Prior to Election Day, voters with a vote by mail ballot can return their ballot to the Recorder-Clerk’s Office in South Lake Tahoe during business hours (8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday) or at the 24-hour ballot drop box outside the Elections Office in Placerville.

For information about elections in El Dorado County, visit http://www.edcgov.us/Government/Elections.

Alan Riquelmy, a staff writer for The Union, a sister publication of the Tahoe Daily Tribune, contributed to this report.