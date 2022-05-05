Special meals, menus available for Mother’s Day at Tahoe

Brunch at Lone Eagle Grille

Lone Eagle Grille at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe in Incline Village will host a Mother’s Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 8, that will feature a menu of à la carte specials such as stuffed French toast, crab cake benedict, avocado toast, the Lone Eagle Grille steak and eggs and more.

The Mother’s Day meal is for overnight guests and for local residents.

“The menu has been specially prepared by our talented culinary team to provide an unforgettable holiday dining experience that the entire family will enjoy paired with our one-of-a-kind location and spectacular lakefront views,” said Zach Bradford, general manager of Lone Eagle Grille.

The Mother’s Day brunch will include à la carte specials including a crab cake benedict; a stuffed french toast with blueberry, lemon, and mascarpone; the Lone Eagle Grille Steak and Eggs served with potato rosti; an avocado toast served with sun-dried tomato relish; a pastry basket with house-made danishes, croissants, and muffins; as well as a platter of fresh seasonal fruits.

Lone Eagle Grille’s regular lunch menu and children’s menu will also be served.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling 775-886-6899 or by visiting https://www.opentable.com/lone-eagle-grille .

For more information, visit HyattRegencyLakeTahoe.com , or call 775-832-1234.

Brunch at Tahoe Tavern

Tahoe Tavern & Grill is hosting a Mother’s Day brunch from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, May 8.

The chef will be preparing a special buffet with carving station, assorted salads, traditional brunch favorites and a dessert station.

The cost is $44.95 per adult which includes a complimentary glass of champagne, $17.95 per child and kids under 4 eat for free. Bottomless mimosas are available for $21.

The regular menu and open seating will be available after 1 p.m.

Reservations are required and may be made by calling 775-580-6226.

Tahoe Tavern is located at 219 Kingsbury Grade, in Stateline.

Special menus for Mother’s Day at Hard Rock

This year for Mother’s Day, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe is celebrating the day with special menus at Park Prime and Alpine Union on Sunday, May 8.

Celebrate mom with a delicious $85 prix fixe menu at Park Prime with a choice of a spring salad or lobster tomato bisque to start followed by pan seared duck breast or diver scallops. After dinner, guests can enjoy strawberry cheesecake parfait.

Alpine Union will also celebrate with a $34.99 prix fixe menu, available beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Guests can enjoy their choice of wedding soup or a house salad to start, and choose a special pasta dish with shrimp and a choice of alfredo or garlic aioli sauce linguine with sun dried tomatoes. Alpine Union will serve its classic tiramisu for dessert.