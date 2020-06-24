Special SLTTID (South Lake Tahoe Tourism Improvement District) Board Meeting scheduled
Special SLTTID
(South Lake Tahoe
Tourism Improvement District) Board Meeting scheduled for 1pm on Thursday, June 25th.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81543985084?pwd=Q1lOeXEyS3pjL2V4cU5HKzlkVExJZz09
Meeting ID: 815 4398 5084
Password: 298387
One tap mobile
+16699009128,,81543985084#,,,,0#,,298387# US (San Jose)
+12532158782,,81543985084#,,,,0#,,298387# US (Tacoma)
Dial by your location
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
Meeting ID: 815 4398 5084
Password: 298387
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbXEuOmHKH
Online: June 24, 25, 2020
Ad#0000593972
