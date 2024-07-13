Spectator’s ‘golf attire’ steals camera attention from celebrities

STATELINE, Nev. – Miles Teller, Travis Kelce, The Miz and other celebrities aren’t the only ones fans want selfies with at the celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe golf course this weekend, July 12-14.

Attendee Stephen Crooks has obliged more than one selfie and photo, himself.

“I’m the unknown celebrity.”

Why the attention?

Crooks wore the tartan patterns and colors of his mother’s family (maiden name McCormack)—in the form a kilt. A tartan is a fabric of colors and patterns specific to a clan. His represented County Cork in Southern Ireland where it isn’t uncommon to wear a kilt while playing golf.

While he frequents Tahoe to visit his to kids who live here, this is his first time at the ACC tournament.

“They said golf attire,” Crooks said, “so here I am.”