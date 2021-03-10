Speed, icy conditions blamed for 17-car pileup in Reno
RENO, Nev. — One person was seriously injured Tuesday in a 17-vehicle pileup on an icy highway on the northern outskirts of Reno that shut down part of southbound U.S. 395 for hours during the morning commute.
One woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries in the series of crashes the patrol blamed on excessive speed in icy conditions in the Panther Valley area.
Damaged vehicles include a state trooper’s SUV struck by three other vehicles. The trooper was outside his vehicle and not injured, NHP said.
Posted speed limits are for dry pavement conditions, said Trooper Hannah DeGoey, a Highway Patrol spokeswoman. “If there’s inclement weather or slick road conditions, you absolutely need to slow down and give yourself plenty of following distance and time to react.”
Only a trace of snow was reported in Reno but about 2 inches fell north of town along the Nevada-California line.
Another 3 inches of snow is possible around Reno Wednesday as a cold Pacific storm moves in, the National Weather Service said.
A winter weather advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday at Lake Tahoe, where up to 10 inches is possible in the upper elevations.
