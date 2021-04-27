Speed limit to be reduced on popular road in Incline Village
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Motorists driving on Lake Tahoe’s North Shore will have to reduce their speed next week or risk getting a citation.
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers that the speed limit on Country Club Drive in Incline Village, the road connecting Mount Rose Highway and Tahoe Boulevard, is being reduced by 10 mph, from 35 mph to 25 mph.
The change will go into effect on Monday, May 3.
The Sheriff’s Office said deputies will be monitoring drivers.
